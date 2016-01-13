FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. aircraft carrier acted provocatively after Iran arrested sailors: IRGC
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. aircraft carrier acted provocatively after Iran arrested sailors: IRGC

A riverine command boat from Riverine Detachment 23 operates during a maritime air support operations center exercise in the Arabia Gulf in this June 12, 2012 handout photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zane Ecklund/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier acted “provocatively and unprofessionally” for 40 minutes by carrying out maneuvers in the Gulf after Iran arrested 10 American sailors, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Naval commander, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, said on state television on Wednesday.

Separately, a spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said the U.S. sailors were being interrogated, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Robeert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.