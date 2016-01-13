U.S. aircraft carrier acted provocatively after Iran arrested sailors: IRGC

DUBAI (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier acted “provocatively and unprofessionally” for 40 minutes by carrying out maneuvers in the Gulf after Iran arrested 10 American sailors, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Naval commander, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, said on state television on Wednesday.

Separately, a spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said the U.S. sailors were being interrogated, according to the Tasnim news agency.