Kerry: Peaceful release of U.S. sailors by Iran a testament to diplomacy
January 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry: Peaceful release of U.S. sailors by Iran a testament to diplomacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday thanked Iran for its cooperation in the release of 10 sailors who had mistakenly entered Iran’s territorial waters, an incident that stoked international tension.

“I want to express my gratitude to Iranian authorities for their cooperation ‎in swiftly resolving this matter,” Kerry said in a statement. “That this issue was resolved peacefully and efficiently is a testament to the critical role diplomacy plays in keeping our country safe, secure, and strong.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
