U.S. sailors expected to be held in Iran overnight: U.S. officials
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 12, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sailors expected to be held in Iran overnight: U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes that the 10 U.S. sailors being held in Iran will likely not be allowed to leave Tuesday night, given the late hour, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, U.S. defense officials said the sailors - nine men and one woman - had been on two riverine patrol boats when they were taken into Iranian custody. The United States says the ships were en route from Kuwait to Bahrain at the time.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

