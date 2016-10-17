FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retired U.S. general pleads guilty to lying to FBI in 'Stuxnet' leak case
#U.S.
October 17, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

Retired U.S. general pleads guilty to lying to FBI in 'Stuxnet' leak case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired U.S. Marine Corps general who last served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff pleaded guilty on Monday in a federal court to making false statements to the FBI during an investigation into leaks of classified information.

Four-star General James Cartwright was questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2012 over a book written by New York Times reporter David Sanger, which exposed a malicious computer software program known as "Stuxnet" designed to disrupt Iran's nuclear program.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
