U.S. does not plan to grant Iran access to U.S. financial system
April 4, 2016 / 7:24 PM / in 2 years

U.S. does not plan to grant Iran access to U.S. financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A currency exchange dealer counts U.S. dollar banknotes for a client at a shop in northern Tehran in this file photo taken on October 3, 2010. Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration does not plan to give Iran access to the U.S. financial system, a State Department spokesman said on Monday.

“The administration has not been and is not planning to grant Iran access to the U.S. financial system,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at a briefing. On Friday, President Barack Obama said the United States was not looking to permit the use of its financial system for dollar-denominated transactions with Iran, and said foreign companies could work through European banks.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler

