No evidence that Iran's drone claim is true: White House
#World News
December 4, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

No evidence that Iran's drone claim is true: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no evidence that Iranian claims that it captured a U.S. drone are accurate, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We have no evidence that the Iranian claims are true,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in response to a question at a briefing.

A Navy spokesman said it had fully accounted for all unmanned aircraft operating in the Middle East region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said a ScanEagle drone was gathering information over the Gulf and had entered Iranian airspace when it was “captured”.

