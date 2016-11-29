FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Iran calls U.S. military behavior in Gulf 'unprofessional'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Iran calls U.S. military behavior in Gulf 'unprofessional'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S. military presence in the Gulf poses the main risk of conflict in the region, an Iranian military official said on Tuesday after Washington said an Iranian vessel had pointed its weapon at a U.S. helicopter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Two U.S. defense officials told Reuters on Monday that a small vessel operated by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) trained its weapon on a Navy MH-60 helicopter on Saturday as it flew within half a mile (0.8 km) of two Iranian vessels in international waters.

The defense officials called Iran's behavior "provocative".

"Everybody knows that the main problem in the Persian Gulf is the U.S. presence," an unidentified official in the Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The official said all international vessels were plying the Strait of Hormuz - through which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil is shipped - with no difficulty and it was only the Americans who complained by making false cases against Iran.

He further called the U.S. behavior "improper and unprofessional", but did not address the allegation that the IRGC vessel aimed its guns at the helicopter.

Several similar incidents have occurred this year. In September, a U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship changed course after an Iranian fast-attack craft came within 90 meters (295 feet) of it.

During his presidential election campaign, Republican Donald Trump vowed that any Iranian vessel that harassed the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be "shot out of the water" if he were elected. Trump is due to take office on Jan. 20.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.