FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiator 'concerned' about detention of journalists
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiator 'concerned' about detention of journalists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. negotiator in nuclear talks with Iran said on Tuesday the United States is concerned about the recent detention of four journalists, three of them Americans, and called on Tehran to free them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday called for the immediate release of the four journalists, three of whom it said hold U.S.-Iranian citizenship.

Two of the detainees are Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post’s Tehran correspondent, and his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, an Iranian citizen and a correspondent for the National, a United Arab Emirates-based newspaper, the CPJ said in a statement.

The other two Americans have not been identified.

“We call on Iran to release all of these people,” Wendy Sherman, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, testified at a U.S. Senate hearing, adding that the detentions “undermine” Iran’s negotiating position.

She said the United States was using “all appropriate channels,” especially the Swiss, to make its concerns known to Iran.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.