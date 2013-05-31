Kerry says unacceptable for Iran to have nuclear weapon

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa at the King Hussein Convention Centre, at the Dead Sea May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he did not have high expectations that an upcoming presidential election in Iran would change the calculus over Tehran’s nuclear program, repeating it was unacceptable for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

At a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, Kerry said Iran needs to understand that international patience was waning over the nuclear program that Tehran says is meant for peaceful purposes.

“Every month that goes by gets more dangerous,” Kerry said. Westerwelle also said more diplomatic talks were necessary.