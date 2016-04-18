FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to meet Iran minister on nuclear deal, visit Egypt, Saudi
April 18, 2016

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the start of the Global Connect Initiative event during the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Iran’s foreign minister in New York on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the Iran nuclear deal as well as regional issues such as ending Syria’s civil war, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

After meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kerry will visit Egypt to see Egypt’s president and foreign minister and then Riyadh to join President Barack Obama at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, it said in a statement.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

