White House does not expect Obama, Iran's Rouhani to meet at U.N.
September 19, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

White House does not expect Obama, Iran's Rouhani to meet at U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it did not expect President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would hold a meeting when they are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly next week.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said more details on individual meetings between Obama and world leaders at the United Nations would be announced early next week, but he did not anticipate one with Rouhani being added to the schedule.

Last year Obama and Rouhani, then the newly elected president, held a historic telephone call but did not get together as some had expected at the U.N. gathering.

Reporting by Jeff Mason

