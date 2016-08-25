FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian vessels' intentions in approaching U.S. warship unclear: White House
August 25, 2016 / 5:02 PM / a year ago

Iranian vessels' intentions in approaching U.S. warship unclear: White House

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 25, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The intention of four Iranian vessels that approached a U.S. warship in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz this week were not clear, but such actions can escalate tensions, the White House said on Thursday.

"At this point, it's not clear what the intentions of the Iranian ships were, but the behavior is not acceptable, given that this U.S. ship was in international waters," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "These types of actions and incidents are concerning and they have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
