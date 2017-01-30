FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Key U.S. Senator vows to 'hold Iran accountable' after missile test
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 7 months ago

Key U.S. Senator vows to 'hold Iran accountable' after missile test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Iran on Monday after reports it conducted a ballistic missile test and said he would work with other lawmakers and President Donald Trump's administration to hold Iran accountable.

Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether the test launch violated a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Members of Congress have repeatedly called for new sanctions on Iran to punish it for conducting such tests.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Diane Craft

