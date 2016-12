Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

BEIRUT Iran will not let U.S. President-elect Donald Trump rip up the nuclear deal it signed with world powers, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"[Trump] wants to do many things, but none of his actions would affect us ... Do you think the United States can rip up the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal)? Do you think we and our nation will let him do that?" Rouhani said in a speech at University of Tehran broadcast live on state television.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)