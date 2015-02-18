U.S. delegation heads to Geneva for another round of Iran talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. negotiator Wendy Sherman will lead a U.S. delegation to Geneva on Thursday for talks with Iranian officials over Tehran’s disputed nuclear program, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“These bilateral consultations will take place in the context of the P5+1 nuclear negotiations with Iran, led by EU Special Advisor Cathy Ashton,” the State Department said in a statement.

Iran is in talks with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany to end a decade-old standoff over its nuclear program, which the West fears could be used to develop a nuclear bomb. Iran denies having any nuclear weapons ambitions and is seeking an end to international sanctions.