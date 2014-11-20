FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry travels to Vienna on Thursday for nuclear conference: spokeswoman
#World News
November 20, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry travels to Vienna on Thursday for nuclear conference: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius prior to their meeting at the Quai d'Orsay Foreign Affairs ministry in Paris November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna later on Thursday to participate in a conference with world powers and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program, a spokeswoman said.

Iran and six powers, also meeting in the Austrian capital this week, aim to reach a diplomatic agreement by a Nov. 24 deadline to end a 12-year dispute over the Islamic Republic’s atomic program.

“Secretary Kerry will travel from Paris, France to Vienna, Austria, this evening to check in on the Iran nuclear negotiations. His date of departure from Vienna is not yet determined,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

The U.N. nuclear agency chief said Iran had failed to provide explanations in response to allegations of possible atomic bomb research and he called on Tehran to step up cooperation with a long-running investigation.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Writing by Nick Vinocur, Editing by Angus MacSwan

