Obama calls Israel's Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to discuss international talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the White House said in a statement.
“The President provided the Prime Minister with an update on negotiations in Geneva and underscored his strong commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which is the aim of the ongoing negotiations,” the White House said.
“The President and Prime Minister agreed to continue to stay in touch on this issue.”
Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler