Obama calls Israel's Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to discuss international talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the White House said in a statement.

“The President provided the Prime Minister with an update on negotiations in Geneva and underscored his strong commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which is the aim of the ongoing negotiations,” the White House said.

“The President and Prime Minister agreed to continue to stay in touch on this issue.”