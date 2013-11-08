FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls Israel's Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks: White House
#Politics
November 8, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Obama calls Israel's Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to discuss international talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the White House said in a statement.

“The President provided the Prime Minister with an update on negotiations in Geneva and underscored his strong commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, which is the aim of the ongoing negotiations,” the White House said.

“The President and Prime Minister agreed to continue to stay in touch on this issue.”

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
