Iran says Trump's election has not affected its oil contracts: IRNA

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Donald Trump's election as the next U.S. president has had no effect on Iran's new oil and gas contracts so far, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday, underlining that the first international contract will be signed in next three to four months.

Asked if Trump's election has had any effect on negotiations between Iran and major international oil companies to sign new contracts with Iran, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying that, "So far, we have not felt any effect."