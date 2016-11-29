FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Iran says Trump's election has not affected its oil contracts: IRNA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Iran says Trump's election has not affected its oil contracts: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.Mike Segar

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Donald Trump's election as the next U.S. president has had no effect on Iran's new oil and gas contracts so far, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday, underlining that the first international contract will be signed in next three to four months.

Asked if Trump's election has had any effect on negotiations between Iran and major international oil companies to sign new contracts with Iran, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying that, "So far, we have not felt any effect."

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.