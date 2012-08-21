FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. allows NGOs to transfer earthquake aid money to Iran
#World News
August 21, 2012 / 4:14 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. allows NGOs to transfer earthquake aid money to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will temporarily allow non-governmental organizations to transfer money to Iran to help the country rebuild from an earthquake disaster, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The United States has an array of sanctions in place against its foe Iran, which U.S. officials accuse of seeking to build nuclear weapons.

Iran was hit by two powerful earthquakes on August 11 that flattened villages in the northwest of the country and killed more than 300 people.

Treasury said it was issuing a license that will temporarily allow NGOs to transfer up to $300,000 into Iran for reconstruction activity until October 5.

“The general license is a demonstration of (the) administration’s commitment to supporting the Iranian people affected by this tragedy,” Treasury said in a statement.

To transfer more than $300,000 to Iran, NGOs will need to apply for a special license, Treasury said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Anthony Boadle

