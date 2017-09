U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes speaks about Obama's upcoming visit to Cuba at the White House in Washington February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House confirmed on Monday that Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser, would not testify at a House oversight panel on Iran on Tuesday.

The panel had asked Rhodes to appear after a New York Times article had suggested that he had manipulated the public debate over the Iran deal.