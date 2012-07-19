FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawmakers call for more Iran officials to be blacklisted
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 19, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Lawmakers call for more Iran officials to be blacklisted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should blacklist 65 Iranian officials, following the lead of the European Union which has already sanctioned them for human rights abuses, a group of U.S. senators told President Barack Obama on Thursday.

The letter, signed by Republican senators Mark Kirk and Jon Kyl, and Senator Joseph Lieberman, an independent, is the latest push by members of the U.S. Congress to try to urge the administration to take a harder line on Tehran.

“Artists, students, activists, human rights defenders and those seeking freedom of speech and religion are increasingly persecuted, imprisoned and tortured” by Iranian government officials, the senators told Obama.

The EU has blacklisted a total of 77 Iranian officials, the senators said, noting the United States has designated only 12 of the individuals for sanctions.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.