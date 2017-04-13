FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. sanctions brother of Iran's Quds force commander: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 13, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. sanctions brother of Iran's Quds force commander: White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned Sohrab Soleimani, the brother of the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, for his role in abuses in Iranian prisons.

The action freezes any assets Soleimani might have in the United States and bars U.S. citizens from conducting transactions with him.

Soleimani is the "supervisor of the office of the deputy for security and law enforcement of the state prisons organization," the U.S. Treasury Department said. He is also the former director general of the Tehran Prisons Organization, which was also sanctioned on Thursday.

Soleimani's brother Qassem Soleimani leads Iran's Quds Force, the elite special forces arm of the Revolutionary Guards. Qassem Soleimani had previously been sanctioned, the White House said.

"The sanctions against human rights abusers in Iran's prisons comes at a time when Iran continues to unjustly detain ... various foreigners, including U.S. citizens," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a press briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander and Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.