a year ago
Canadian-Iranian citizen sentenced in U.S. for violating Iran sanctions
May 23, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Canadian-Iranian citizen sentenced in U.S. for violating Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Canadian-Iranian dual citizen was sentenced in the United States to three years in prison for violating sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Ali Reza Parsa, 45, a resident of Canada, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in New York and was sentenced on Friday, the department said in a news release.

"Over the course of six years, Parsa repeatedly violated export control laws and aided Iranian entities in procuring high-tech electronic components that have both commercial and military uses," Assistant Attorney General Carlin said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
