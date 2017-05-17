FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. sanctions Iran officials, Chinese network over missile program
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. sanctions Iran officials, Chinese network over missile program

1 Min Read

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016.farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sanctioned two Iranian defense officials, an Iranian company and members of a China-based network for supporting Iran's ballistic missile program, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The targeted sanctions come on the same day the Trump administration said it would continue to waive other, broader sanctions on Iran, a move that was required to keep implementing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The Iranian officials sanctioned on Wednesday are Morteza Farasatpour and Rahim Ahmadi. Farasatpour coordinated the sale and delivery of explosives and other materiel to a Syrian government agency, the Treasury Department said. Ahmadi is the director of Iran's Shahid Bakeri Industries Group, which is responsible for Iran's solid-fueled ballistic missile program, the Treasury statement said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.