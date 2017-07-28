FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury slaps sanctions on Iranian companies after satellite launch
July 28, 2017 / 5:02 PM / an hour ago

U.S. Treasury slaps sanctions on Iranian companies after satellite launch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Friday on six subsidiaries of an Iranian company key to Iran's ballistic missile program in response to Tehran's "continued provocative actions," including Thursday's launch of a space launch vehicle.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on six Iran-based companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group, the Treasury said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum

