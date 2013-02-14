FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says well aware of Iran efforts to obtain sensitive materials
February 14, 2013 / 4:19 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. says well aware of Iran efforts to obtain sensitive materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House is aware of Iran’s efforts to obtain sensitive materials related to its nuclear program, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, but he declined to comment on any specific transactions.

“We are well aware of Iran’s aggressive efforts in violation of its U.N. Security Council obligations to obtain sensitive materials for its uranium enrichment program,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.

In response to a question, Earnest said he was not in a position to comment on any specific transactions.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen

