NEW YORK A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a Turkish gold trader's bid to dismiss an indictment accusing him of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions for the Iranian government or other entities in order to evade U.S. sanctions.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan denied the request by lawyers for Reza Zarrab, who contended prosecutors had overreached when they charged a foreign citizen engaging in business abroad that is not illegal under foreign law.

