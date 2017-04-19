FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. approves $295.6 million military equipment sale to Iraq: Pentagon
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. approves $295.6 million military equipment sale to Iraq: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of $295.6 million worth of military equipment to Iraq for artillery and infantry Kurdish peshmerga units, a Pentagon agency said on Wednesday.

The equipment requested by the Iraqi government would outfit two peshmerga infantry brigades and two support artillery battalions, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Congress was notified of the approval on Tuesday, and the notice does not mean the sale has been concluded, the agency said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

