U.S. says cannot confirm status of Islamic State leader after strike

An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States cannot yet confirm whether the Islamic State commander, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed or wounded in Iraq following an air strike near the city of Falluja, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes was speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Beijing.

There have been contradictory accounts out of Iraq following U.S. air strikes on Friday night about whether Baghdadi was wounded.