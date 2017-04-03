North Korea detains third U.S. citizen
SEOUL North Korea detained a U.S. citizen on Friday as he attempted to leave the isolated country, bringing the total number of Americans held by the isolated country to three.
The story "Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner visits Iraq, U.S. official says", the accompanying alert and subsequent update are wrong and were withdrawn.
A substitute story is available here
SEOUL North Korea detained a U.S. citizen on Friday as he attempted to leave the isolated country, bringing the total number of Americans held by the isolated country to three.
SYDNEY U.S. Vice President Mike Pence crouched down in the shade of a eucalyptus tree on Sunday at Sydney's Taronga Zoo where Penny, a red kangaroo, dozed in the midday heat, scratching her behind the ears before she lazily rolled onto her back.