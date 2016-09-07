IRS Commissioner John Koskinen testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the FY2017 budget for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Republicans will hold a special conference next week to discuss whether the nation's top tax collector, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen, should be impeached, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

"This is something that we're going to have a planning conference on next week and we're going to discuss among our members, and the members are going to vote the way they want to vote on this," Ryan told reporters.

House conservatives are pushing for impeachment, saying Koskinen failed to comply with a congressional investigation into IRS actions applying extra scrutiny to conservative groups' applications for tax exempt status between 2010 and 2012.

The House Republican leadership has demonstrated no enthusiasm for impeaching Koskinen. He became IRS commissioner in December 2013, after the controversy already had exploded over the way the agency had handled the applications for tax exempt status.

However, members of the House Freedom Caucus, the chamber's most conservative bloc, say that Koskinen should be pushed out because of his role in the aftermath of the scandal. They argue that he was commissioner when backup tapes were destroyed containing emails from former IRS official Lois Lerner, who had headed the IRS' tax-exempt division.

The House conservatives have introduced a "privileged" resolution, one that can be brought up on the House floor at any time, to impeach Koskinen.

Democrats have noted that the Justice Department brought no criminal charges against Lerner and say the case against Koskinen shows little more than agency mismanagement and misstatements.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)