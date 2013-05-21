IRS' Miller says planting question on tax targeting was bad idea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The outgoing head of the Internal Revenue Service took responsibility on Tuesday for his agency’s decision to expose its political targeting scandal by planting a question in the audience at a tax conference.

Acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller told a congressional hearing that IRS official Lois Lerner’s orchestrated apology during an American Bar Association conference question-and-answer session was meant to “get the apology out” before a Treasury Department audit on the matter was published.

“I will take responsibility for that,” Miller said. “The entire thing was an incredibly bad idea.”