IRS' Miller says planting question on tax targeting was bad idea
#Politics
May 21, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

IRS' Miller says planting question on tax targeting was bad idea

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The outgoing head of the Internal Revenue Service took responsibility on Tuesday for his agency’s decision to expose its political targeting scandal by planting a question in the audience at a tax conference.

Acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller told a congressional hearing that IRS official Lois Lerner’s orchestrated apology during an American Bar Association conference question-and-answer session was meant to “get the apology out” before a Treasury Department audit on the matter was published.

“I will take responsibility for that,” Miller said. “The entire thing was an incredibly bad idea.”

Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
