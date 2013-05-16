Departing IRS head cites need to restore trust in agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steven Miller, who resigned on Wednesday as the acting head of the Internal Revenue Service, said in a message to colleagues that there is a “strong and immediate need” to restore public trust in the nation’s tax agency.

Miller resigned after the IRS became embroiled in a controversy over the agency’s targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

“It is with regret that I will be departing from the IRS as my acting assignment ends in early June,” Miller said in an internal message that was released by the IRS. “This has been an incredibly difficult time for the IRS given the events of the past few days, and there is a strong and immediate need to restore public trust in the nation’s tax agency.”