Factbox - Major findings of watchdog report on IRS targeting

(Reuters) - Ineffective management and bureaucratic confusion at the Internal Revenue Service fueled the agency’s inappropriate targeting of conservative political groups for extra tax scrutiny, a government watchdog said on Tuesday.

The report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration was initiated after concerns were raised by some members Congress about selective treatment of groups applying for tax-exempt status.

Some of the key findings in the report:

- Inappropriate criteria were used to target political groups for extra scrutiny starting in 2010, including the inclusion in their names of words such as “Tea Party” or “Patriots,” and statements criticizing how the country was being run. “The criteria developed by the Determinations Unit gives the appearance that the IRS is not impartial in conducting its mission,” the report said.

- The criteria used for reviewing the political groups was changed several times. In July 2011 the criteria including the use of names and policy positions was narrowed by an IRS official to “political, lobbying, or advocacy” activities, which the report said was more appropriate. But it was changed back again in January 2012 because the July 2011 criteria were considered too broad. “The inappropriate and changing criteria may have led to inconsistent treatment of organizations applying for tax-exempt status,” the report said.

- Reviews of the political groups took significantly longer than average to process because of ineffective management oversight, with some groups waiting as long as nearly three years for a ruling.

- Some charitable organizations are eligible to sue the IRS for declaratory judgment due to the delays in processing their applications.

- The IRS often sent requests for information that were unnecessary to groups under review. The report found 98 of the 170 reviewed organizations, or 58 percent, received unnecessary requests for more information that were irrelevant because of a lack of managerial review and a lack of knowledge by IRS specialists, creating an unneeded burden and delay for the groups seeking a determination.

- A lack of oversight and in some cases a lack of knowledge by IRS employees contributed to the mistakes made in the reviews. The report called for more training.

- The inspector general’s office and the IRS disagreed on several findings, and on whether the problems have been resolved. “Nine recommendations were made to correct concerns we raised in the report, and corrective actions have not been fully implemented,” Michael McKenney, acting deputy inspector general for audit, said in a memo introducing the report. “Further, as our report notes, a substantial number of applications have been under review, some for more than three years and through two election cycles, and remain open. Until these cases are closed by the IRS and our recommendations are fully implemented, we do not consider the concerns in this report to be resolved.”