FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watchdog blasts U.S. IRS over 'Tea Party' targeting
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 14, 2013 / 9:43 PM / 4 years ago

Watchdog blasts U.S. IRS over 'Tea Party' targeting

Kim Dixon, Richard Cowan

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A government watchdog sharply criticized the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday for singling out conservative groups for extra scrutiny and warned that the agency’s actions gave the appearance that it was not politically impartial.

Citing poor management and substantial delays in processing of applications from groups for tax-exempt status, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) said the IRS used “inappropriate criteria” for screening applications.

IRS employees are supposed to remain impartial and handle “tax matters in a manner that will promote public confidence,” the TIGTA report said.

The criteria used to target the conservative groups “gives the appearance that the IRS is not impartial in conducting its mission,” the report said.

Lois Lerner, a senior IRS official, has apologized for the use by IRS agents of key words such as “Tea Party” and “Patriot” in picking out applications for closer scrutiny, setting off a controversy that has embarrassed the agency and distracted the White House.

“During the 2012 election cycle, some members of Congress raised concerns to the IRS about selective enforcement,” the TIGTA report said.

“We initiated this audit based on concerns expressed by Congress and reported in the media regarding the IRS’ treatment of organizations applying for tax-exempt status,” it said.

Reporting by Kim Dixon and Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Howard Goller; Christopher Wilson and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.