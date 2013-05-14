IRS watchdog: Low-level workers reversed bid to fix Tea Party review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Internal Revenue Service auditor said on Tuesday that a top Washington official, when she learned that agents were targeting conservative groups for extra scrutiny of their tax status, immediately changed the policy to a non-partisan criteria, but that low-level employees reversed the policy.

Lois Lerner, head of the IRS tax-exempt unit, apologized on Friday for what she called inappropriate criteria used to review applications for tax-exempt status applied to conservative groups.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report on Tuesday that Lerner immediately directed that the criteria be changed when she was briefed about it in June 2011.

Lower-level IRS employees “without executive approval” changed it again to focus on policy positions, rather than tax laws, because they thought the new criteria was too broad, the report said.