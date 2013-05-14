FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IRS watchdog: Low-level workers reversed bid to fix Tea Party review
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 14, 2013 / 10:27 PM / in 4 years

IRS watchdog: Low-level workers reversed bid to fix Tea Party review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Internal Revenue Service auditor said on Tuesday that a top Washington official, when she learned that agents were targeting conservative groups for extra scrutiny of their tax status, immediately changed the policy to a non-partisan criteria, but that low-level employees reversed the policy.

Lois Lerner, head of the IRS tax-exempt unit, apologized on Friday for what she called inappropriate criteria used to review applications for tax-exempt status applied to conservative groups.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report on Tuesday that Lerner immediately directed that the criteria be changed when she was briefed about it in June 2011.

Lower-level IRS employees “without executive approval” changed it again to focus on policy positions, rather than tax laws, because they thought the new criteria was too broad, the report said.

Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.