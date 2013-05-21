FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former IRS chief tells lawmakers "dismayed" by targeting
May 21, 2013 / 3:03 PM / in 4 years

Former IRS chief tells lawmakers "dismayed" by targeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Douglas Shulman speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Washington October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The former head of the Internal Revenue Service told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday he was “dismayed” to learn that the tax agency had subjected conservative groups to extra scrutiny under his watch.

At a congressional hearing, former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman said he was unaware in June 2011 about the targeting, and only found out the full scope and severity of the activity when a Treasury Department watchdog published its report.

“The full set of facts around these circumstances came out last week ... until that point I did not have a full set of facts,” he said.

Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu

