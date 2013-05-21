Former IRS chief tells lawmakers "dismayed" by targeting

Former U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Douglas Shulman speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Washington October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The former head of the Internal Revenue Service told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday he was “dismayed” to learn that the tax agency had subjected conservative groups to extra scrutiny under his watch.

At a congressional hearing, former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman said he was unaware in June 2011 about the targeting, and only found out the full scope and severity of the activity when a Treasury Department watchdog published its report.

“The full set of facts around these circumstances came out last week ... until that point I did not have a full set of facts,” he said.