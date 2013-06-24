White House says IRS Werfel report an important in ensuring accountability

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it backed a report by the Internal Revenue Service chief that found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing by agency employees who singled out Tea Party groups for extra scrutiny.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a written statement that President Barack Obama was briefed on the report by principal deputy IRS commissioner Danny Werfel.

Obama believes Werfel’s report “is an important step in ensuring accountability for any staff that acted inappropriately, identifies the failures in their systems that allowed the misconduct to happen, and takes a forward-looking systemic view at the agency’s management.”