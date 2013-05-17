FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Incoming IRS chief asked to conduct "thorough review" of agency
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 17, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Incoming IRS chief asked to conduct "thorough review" of agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Controller Daniel Werfel is pictured in this undated White House handout photograph released on May 16, 2013. The White House/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming acting Internal Revenue Service chief Daniel Werfel has been asked to spearhead a “thorough review” of the scandal-plagued agency and report back to President Barack Obama in 30 days, a Treasury Department official said on Friday.

Obama on Thursday named Werfel, a White House budget official, to take over the agency, which is embroiled in controversy over its targeting of conservative groups for extra scrutiny.

Werfel will report to Obama about progress in holding IRS staff accountable for inappropriate actions, correcting failures that led to the targeting, and taking a forward systemic view of the IRS, the Treasury official said in a statement.

Reporting By Karey Van Hall; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.