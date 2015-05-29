Phoenix, DHS officials in contact before cartoon event: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been in touch with local authorities in Phoenix ahead of an outdoor demonstration on Friday that was set to include drawing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
Many Muslims believe it is blasphemous to create pictures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Phoenix event comes weeks after a similar competition in Texas came under attack by two gunmen.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson