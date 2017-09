U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) in Istanbul, Turkey January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to improve Israel-Turkey relations and to increase energy cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean, the White House said.