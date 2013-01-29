Clinton says successor to explore Middle East peace openings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Last week’s parliamentary elections in Israel open new avenues for Middle East Peace and the United States will pursue potential opportunities, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.

“I actually think that this election opens doors, not nails them shut,” she told an assembly in Washington that was broadcast worldwide.

“I know that President Obama (and) my successor, soon-to-be Secretary of State John Kerry, will pursue this, will look for every possible opening,” said Clinton.