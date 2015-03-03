FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 3, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 3 years ago

Obama aide: Congress should not 'play spoiler' in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice warned U.S. lawmakers on Monday not to seek new sanctions against Iran while it is in talks with world powers on curbing its nuclear program, saying such intervention could ruin the diplomacy.

“Congress has played a hugely important role in helping to build our sanctions on Iran but they shouldn’t play the spoiler now,” she said in a speech to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

Her remarks came ahead of a speech to Congress on Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to argue against U.S. President Barack Obama’s Iran strategy.

Writing by Dan Williams and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

