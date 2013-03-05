FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. aims to support Israeli defense systems despite budget cuts
#World News
March 5, 2013

U.S. aims to support Israeli defense systems despite budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks during a news conference about the effects of the 'sequester' on military operations, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel met with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday, expressing strong support for Israeli missile and rocket defense systems despite fiscal uncertainty caused by across-the-board spending cuts.

“Secretary Hagel is committed to working with members of Congress to ensure that there is no interruption of funding for Iron Dome, Arrow, and David’s Sling rocket and missile defense systems,” a U.S. defense official said.

Hagel’s nearly two-hour-long talks with Israel’s Ehud Barak represented his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign counterpart since he took over the Pentagon on February 27.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
