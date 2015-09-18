Kerry meets Israeli opposition leader Herzog in London

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met briefly with Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog in London on Friday where they discussed crises in the Middle East, the Iran nuclear agreement, and current tensions in Jerusalem.

Kerry is in London for talks with British and other officials on the conflict in Syria, which has led to a refugee crisis in neighboring countries and Europe.

Herzog is head of the main opposition party in Israel’s parliament, the center-left Zionist Union.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two also discussed tensions in Jerusalem around the al-Aqsa Mosque, the need to continue work towards a two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and the future of the United States and Israel’s relationship in the wake of the Iran deal.

The official did not elaborate on the talks on a two-state solution although U.S. officials have suggested that Kerry may try again to mediate between the Israelis and Palestinians after negotiations failed last year.

Israel strongly opposed a nuclear deal clinched in July between Tehran and six world powers.