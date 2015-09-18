FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry meets Israeli opposition leader Herzog in London
#World News
September 18, 2015 / 4:58 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry meets Israeli opposition leader Herzog in London

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during his news conference following his address to the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met briefly with Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog in London on Friday where they discussed crises in the Middle East, the Iran nuclear agreement, and current tensions in Jerusalem.

Kerry is in London for talks with British and other officials on the conflict in Syria, which has led to a refugee crisis in neighboring countries and Europe.

Herzog is head of the main opposition party in Israel’s parliament, the center-left Zionist Union.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two also discussed tensions in Jerusalem around the al-Aqsa Mosque, the need to continue work towards a two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and the future of the United States and Israel’s relationship in the wake of the Iran deal.

The official did not elaborate on the talks on a two-state solution although U.S. officials have suggested that Kerry may try again to mediate between the Israelis and Palestinians after negotiations failed last year.

Israel strongly opposed a nuclear deal clinched in July between Tehran and six world powers.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
