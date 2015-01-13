Obama, Netanyahu discuss Iran talks, Palestinian ICC move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ongoing nuclear talks with Iran and about the Palestinian move to become a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the White House said.
“President Obama underscored that the United States does not believe Palestinian accession to the ICC is a constructive way forward,” the White House said, repeating the U.S. position that the Palestinian Authority is not a sovereign state and does not qualify to join the court.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh