Obama, Netanyahu discuss Iran talks, Palestinian ICC move

U.S. President Barack Obama holds up an autographed basketball as he welcomes the 2014 NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs to the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ongoing nuclear talks with Iran and about the Palestinian move to become a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the White House said.

“President Obama underscored that the United States does not believe Palestinian accession to the ICC is a constructive way forward,” the White House said, repeating the U.S. position that the Palestinian Authority is not a sovereign state and does not qualify to join the court.