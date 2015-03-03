FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says 'nothing new' in Netanyahu's Iran speech
#World News
March 3, 2015

Obama says 'nothing new' in Netanyahu's Iran speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday told reporters “as far as I can tell, there was nothing new” in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress panning U.S.-led nuclear talks with Iran.

“The prime minister didn’t offer any viable alternatives,” Obama said, urging Congress to wait to evaluate a nuclear deal with Iran until an agreement is finalized. Obama said that he would only agree to a deal that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

