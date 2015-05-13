FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama sees 'difficult path' on Israel-Palestinian conflict: Arabic newspaper
May 13, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Obama sees 'difficult path' on Israel-Palestinian conflict: Arabic newspaper

Palestinian women look out of their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, as they watch a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he has not given up hope for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict but said tensions in the region and “serious questions about overall commitment” have made progress difficult.

“It’s no secret that we now have a very difficult path forward. As a result, the United States is taking a hard look at our approach to the conflict,” Obama said in an interview with Asharq al-Awsat, an Arabic international newspaper based in London.

“We look to the new Israeli government and the Palestinians to demonstrate - through policies and actions - a genuine commitment to a two-state solution,” Obama said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

