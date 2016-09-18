FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama to meet Israel's Netanyahu Wednesday in New York: White House
#World News
September 18, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Obama to meet Israel's Netanyahu Wednesday in New York: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval office of the White House in Washington November 9, 2015.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in New York on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss a recently agreed deal on U.S. military aid, the White House said.

"The meeting also will be an opportunity to discuss the need for genuine advancement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the face of deeply troubling trends on the ground," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Obama will also meet on Monday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss ways to deepen the U.S.-China relationship and to address "provocations" by North Korea, he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
