Israeli official sees U.S. Congress as 'last brake' to stop Iran deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress could be “the last brake” for stopping a nuclear deal with Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the United States for a speech this week that has strained U.S.-Israeli relations.

The official, who declined to be identified, told reporters on Netanyahu’s plane that the prime minister in his address to Congress on Tuesday would give a detailed explanation of his objections to a deal with Iran.

“In my opinion, Congress could be the last brake for stopping the deal - including if it is to happen on March 24,” the official said, adding it was Israel’s impression that members of Congress “do not necessarily know the details of the deal coming together, which we do not see as a good deal.”

Israel fears that President Barack Obama’s Iran diplomacy, with an end-of-March deadline for a framework accord with six countries including the United States, will allow its archfoe to develop atomic weapons, something Tehran denies seeking.

“It should be remembered that we would be in favor of a good deal,” the official said. “We favor a deal that consensually strips Iran of its ability to attain a nuclear bomb.”

By accepting an invitation from the Republican Party to speak to Congress, Netanyahu infuriated the Obama administration, which said it was not told of the speech before plans were made public in an apparent breach of protocol.

The Israeli prime minister, who is running for re-election in a March 17 ballot, has framed his visit as being above politics and he portrayed himself as being a guardian for all Jews.

Netanyahu described his trip to Washington as “a fateful, even historic, mission,” as he boarded his plane in Tel Aviv.

He is expected to use his speech to urge Congress to approve new sanctions against Iran despite Obama’s pledge to veto such legislation because it would jeopardize nuclear talks.

U.S. senators introduced legislation on Friday requiring congressional review of any deal with Iran over its nuclear program. It would require Obama to submit to Congress the text of any agreement within five days of concluding a final deal with Iran. The bill would also prohibit Obama from suspending or waiving sanctions on Iran passed by Congress for 60 days after a deal.